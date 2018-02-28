× JB Pritzker makes his case for being Illinois’ next governor and addresses the infamous Blago tapes

Democrat candidate for governor JB Pritzker joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to lay out his campaign platform, including his plan for introducing a progressive income tax, universal health care, and term limits. Pritzker also addresses the infamous tape of his phone conversation with Rod Blagojevich, wherein JB advises Blago to pick Jesse White to replace Barack Obama in the Senate because he’s the “least offensive” pick.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3473175/3473175_2018-02-28-182715.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!