× Hollywood on State is the Oscar Party to end all Oscar Parties

This Sunday is Hollywood’s biggest night so filmmaker Tracy Baim and Gene Siskel Center Executive Director Jean de St. Aubin are here to discuss the 2018 Hollywood on State event taking place at the Gene Siskel Film Center. Jean talks about how this year’s party is different from past events, the challenge of celebrating an industry that is in turmoil, who she expects to win some of the top awards and what films were the most notable snubs. Filmmaker Tracy Baim talks about what it means to her to be honored for her excellent work in film and dedication to Chicago.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio