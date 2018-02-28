× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 147: Ryan Pace And Matt Nagy At The NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s time for our annual episode from the NFL Combine. Bears GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy both met with the media in Indianapolis and we have their full press conferences for you. The guys react to what Pace/Nagy had to say and also discuss Kyle Fuller’s chances to re-sign with the Bears and the upcoming release of Mike Glennon. They may even throw in a bench press or two. Listen below.

