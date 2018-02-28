× Former Obama lawyer, celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, Tregg Duerson, lawyer/NCAA official Dan Capron and more

Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila partner and former associate White House counsel Jack Theis talks about his time in the Obama administration.

Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles partner Laura Wasser discusses making divorce more accessible with her new company It’s Over Easy.

J.P. Morgan’s Tregg Duerson explains how his father’s NFL experience inspired him to become involved in The Duerson Act.

Capron and Avgerinos senior partner and founder Dan Capron discusses how he balances work as a lawyer and NCAA football official and his experience as a lead referee for the Georgia-Alabama national championship.

Finally, in a jam-packed Legal Grab Bag, Rich discusses the arrest of Missouri governor Eric Greitens, new charges against Manafort, Taylor Swift’s copyright suit and more.