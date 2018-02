× Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Jared Kushner’s downgrade: “I’m not really sure how you carry on” as Kushner

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi explains his letter sent yesterday to General John Kelly, requesting confirmation for the downgrading of Senior Trump Advisor Jared Kushner. As a member of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Krishnamoorthi describes the process of reviewing top secret government documents.