GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Joel Quenneville of the Chicago Blackhawks reacts on the bench during the second period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on October 21, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Blackhawks defeated the Coyotes 4-2. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Coach Q: Trades are part of the business
The head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League Coach Q gives us an update on Blackhawk players & talks about the national hockey business decisions. He says, things have to keep changing to stay competitive and to help the players go to the next level.