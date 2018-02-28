× City Club of Chicago: Ellen Alberding, President of the Joyce Foundation

February 28, 2018

Ellen Alberding – President – Joyce Foundation

As president and board member of the Joyce Foundation, Ellen oversees the charitable distribution of $50 million annually from assets of $1 billion. Under her leadership, Joyce has gained national prominence with a grant portfolio rooted in the core belief that communities are stronger when they share benefits broadly. The Joyce Foundation funds the development and advancement of policy reforms to improve quality of life, promote community vitality and strive for a fair society. It invests heavily in research to gather facts and data so that proposed policy solutions are based on solid evidence.

As chief executive of Joyce, Ellen is active in the regional and national policy arena. She is one of the founders of the Partnership for Safe and Peaceful Communities, a funder collaborative investing in community-based strategies to reduce gun violence in Chicago. Ellen was a founding board member of Skills for America’s Future, which works to meet the needs of business and improve employment opportunities for community college students, and served as Vice Chair of City Colleges of Chicago. She is a founding board member of Advance Illinois, which advocates for public education reform, and a member of the National Park Foundation board. From 2010 to 2016, Ellen was a board member of the Economic Club of Chicago. She is frequently invited to speak on a range of issues, from the impact of public policy, the role of foundations in addressing the nation’s challenges, and philanthropic accountability and governance.

Ellen holds a bachelor’s degree in English with honors from Brown University, and an MBA from Northwestern University.