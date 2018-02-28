× Chicago Flower & Garden Show: March 14-18, 2018

Every garden has a story to tell! Flower Tales at the Chicago Flower & Garden Show is in full bloom at Navy Pier in Festival Hall this March 14 through 18, 2018!

The Chicago Flower & Garden Show is a landscape and gardening extravaganza designed to inspire and educate the whole family. This year’s five-day show features more than 20 life-sized gardens that you can walk through, daily presentations led by nationally-renowned experts, daily celebrity chef demonstrations in the Garden Gourmet area, daily roll-up-your-sleeves-and-do container Potting Potters and cut-flower arranging classes. Be sure to shop the Home and Garden Marketplace to bring a piece of the show home to your garden!

Get inspired to create your own backyard oasis with tips from local gardening and floral experts. Learn about container gardening, growing your own food, small space design, cooking, planting and more.

The popular Kids Activity Garden returns, along with the show’s all-new “Get Growing” educational series, featuring interactive how-to performances, workshops and seminars led by regional and national industry experts and authors.

Evening $10 Spring Fling tickets (March 14-17, 4pm – 8pm) include access to special events like a wedding expo and craft beer tasting. Get tickets here.

The roots of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show date back as far as 1847 and create an experience that attendees will not soon forget. Local landscape designers, builders and suppliers create realistic solutions within feature landscapes and garden vignette displays that inspire and demonstrate the possibilities for your own garden, yard or balcony. It is a visual shopping tour of gardening, greening, floral and home-related ideas.

Save on admission to the Chicago Flower & Garden Show as a WGN listener!

Use discount code WGN18 and save an additional $2 off adult weekday or weekend online tickets for the 2018 Chicago Flower & Garden Show. May not be combined with other offers. Buy tickets here.