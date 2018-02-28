× Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon: “I walk into Wrigley every day and I look up in the sky and I say thank you”

Chicago Cubs skipper Joe Maddon joins Justin to discuss the new WTTW documentary, “American Creed,” which explores the idea of a unifying set of ideals. Joe talks about how he got involved with the documentary, his work with the Hazleton Integration Project, how he uses his background in Hazleton in his professional career, the ideals that keep communities together, the importance of keeping confident when things aren’t going your way and how his willingness to remain contemporary helps to keep him employed.

