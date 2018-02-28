× Celebrating Women-Led Restaurants in Edgewater, The Hottest Gadgets in Tech, Pet Controversy, Politics and Prevention | Full Show (Feb 27th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez (Feb 27th) We welcome tech-expert, Steve Van Dinter (Verizon) who rides side car. Then, to discuss a comprehensive plan to combat school shootings and improve the community – DuPage candidate for sheriff, Jim Mendrick joins us by phone. The Lincoln Forum here in Chicago is holding another exciting event as well so, Pat Brady (Co-Founder and President of Next Generation Strategies) jumps on air to tell us all about it. Then, WGN Radio’s Animal Expert, Steve Dale joins us live in studio to discuss recent pet-related controversy. And in celebration of International Women’s Day a very exciting Dinner Crawl is happening in Edgewater on March 8th – We bring on an amazing group of women including: Joanna Miller (Koval Director of Marketing), Melissa Franada (Edgewater Chamber of Commerce), and Karen Ami (Founder of Chicago Mosaic School). And finally, Producer Michael Heidemann talks about playing his first full show over at Uncommon Ground in Lakeview as his music alter-go, Michael J. Foxy.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires: TWITTER