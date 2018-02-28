× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour| Live from the SNL Experience 2/28/2017

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy are joined by Kelly Leonard as they broadcast LIVE from the SNL Experience at the Museum of Broadcast. Kelly shares information about an upcoming panel discussion called Conversations in Comedy that will be held at the Museum of Broadcast on Thursday, March 8. Bill and Wendy also play a game of Jeopardy with the Museum of Broadcast studio audience.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.