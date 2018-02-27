× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/27/18: Jerome Powell Announcements, Physical Marketing, & America’s Next Talent Group

Starting a new job can be nerve wrecking, especially if you’re the the new Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Jon Hansen stepped in for Steve Bertrand today and Jon checked in with Jon Najarian to walk through how much of an impact the new chairman, Jerome Powell, has in his comments about the economy. Kelsey Brown is helping small businesses with physical marketing instead of digital marketing, Jordan Wilson & Keenen Sellers told Jon all about Triple Threat Mentoring Program, and Kelly Leonard shared the latest large thinking guest on Getting To Yes And…