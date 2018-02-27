× The Opening Bell 2/27/18: Will The FBI Investigations Shake The NCAA March Madness Tournament?

On the heels of the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, chaos in the administration. Steve sat down with Lissa Druss (Crisis Communication Expert at Serafin & Associates) to discuss the major issues that will arise for the NCAA long past March. Karin Norington-Reaves (CEO of The Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership) then shared the details of the new task force being put together to fight youth joblessness at youth hearing on March 2nd along with their hiring event on March 15th.