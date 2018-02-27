× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.27.18: Janus v. AFSCME Council 31, Critical Conversations series with Frank Sesno

Today, John wants to hear from the other side of the Janus v. AFSCME Council 31 case. He turns to Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch, who explains why fair shares are fair, unlike Illinois government worker Mark Janus’s arguments. Listen to Janus’s attorney, Jacob Huebert, argue his case here. Then, Former White House Correspondent for CNN Frank Sesno joins the show to describe the newly launching Critical Conversations series at Spertus in Chicago, taking place Sunday, March 18. Former Governors Jennifer Granholm (D-MI) and Mike Huckabee (R-AR) will address such issues as gun control and immigration at that inaugural debate.