× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-27-18

We have a spectacular show for you tonight! On this evening’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with DeskView’s Michael Bolos and Jason Grohowski about their effort to change the way people work, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas discusses her career in Illinois government and what we should know about our property tax bills, we introduce you to the great Chicago artist and producer Cam O’bi and since it’s Tuesday we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

