× The Carry Out 2-27-18: “You can be on everyone’s list but still pass a background check while I miss one hospital bill and every credit agency knows about it”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Obama showing up at an Obama Foundation meeting, the ongoing debate over gun control, Pitchfork announcing the first wave of artists that will be performing at the music festival, the Bears releasing Pernell McPhee, the Bulls taking on the Hornets after losing to the Nets last night, the Cubs beating the White Sox in a preseason tilt, the White Sox losing prospect Jake Burger to injury, the Big 10 Tourney kicking off this week and Chipotle luring away the guy who came up with Nacho Fries for Taco Bell.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio