Steve Cochran Full Show 2.27.18: Things Guys Would Never Say

THE KID OF THE WEEK is Anna Breibarth a high school junior that won the Girls Scouts ‘Gold Award’ for organizing an event to make blankets for foster children.

MATT BROLLEY an engineer and twice-elected mayor of Montgomery running for congress. He talks about cutting property taxes to invest in infrastructure and public safety.

THE TRIAL OF MEGACLES in the latest installment of the NHM Trial Series, Megacles, a leader of Athens, protects Athenian Democracy by deceiving a traitor. Are his actions justified?

DEAN RICHARDS covers new sexual assault charges against Ryan Seacrest and the death of Bill Cosby’s daughter.

BILL FRAHER, director of concerts at Old St. Pats invites us to St. Patrick’s day symphony concert that benefits global missions.

Kristen Young the executive director of ALA Fight For Air Climb talks about making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by lung disease.