Sports Central, 02.27.18: Olympics Recap and White Sox vs Cubs

Adam Hoge and Kevin Powell spend some time talking about Pernell McPhee’s time in a Chicago Bears uniform. They have a conversation with Eric Adelson, who covered the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Later on, White Sox radio announcers, Ed Farmer and Darrin Jackson, join the guys to preview today’s game against the Cubs.

