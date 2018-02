× Remembering Comedian Mitch Hedberg On What Would Have Been His 50th Birthday

The great comedian, Mitch Hedberg would have been celebrating his 50th birthday today. Patti Vasquez recalls memories when she would perform with him and looks back on his legacy.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

