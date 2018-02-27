× JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival’s Julie Smolyansky on “The Homestretch” and “The Hunting Ground”

Bill and Wendy speak with Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods Inc. Julie is a woman who wears many hats. Not only is she the CEO of Lifeway Foods, she is also the executive producer of “The Homestretch” and “The Hunting Ground”. Both of these riveting films will be showing at the 5th annual JJC Chicago Jewish Film Festival which takes place March 1-18th. This year, the JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival is partnering up with ArcLight and Cinemark Theaters to show the films in theaters across the city and suburbs, as well as individual screenings at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center (IHMEC).In this interview, Julie talks about her Jewish heritage, how she got into producing, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.