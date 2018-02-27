× How DeskView is changing the way people work

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with DeskView‘s Michael Bolos and Jason Grohowski about where they came up with the idea for DeskView, approaching the next phase of the business, the importance of developing relationships to the growth of the company, the ways they are marketing the product, what it takes to get the product to the consumer, what they need to get DeskView to the next level and what keeps them innovating in Chicago.

