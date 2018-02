× Hanif Abdurraqib | Growing up Muslim in Ohio, making peace with being a journalist and poet, and more

The Cornerstore spoke with poet and writer Hanif Abdurraqib about growing up Muslim in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, his love for A Tribe Called Quest, and how he was able to make peace with being both a journalist and poet.

