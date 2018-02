× Great Spy Movies

Nick Digilio and listeners share their picks for the greatest spy movies..

(Programming note: The first few minutes feature Nick talking about working in the showcase studio again and cell phones, both of which come up periodically during the conversation. The spy talk begins at 5:14 in.)

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)