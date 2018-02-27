George Washington University Chairman of the Board of Trustees Russell Ramsey, from left, CNN Chief International Correspondent Christiane Amanpour, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, GWU School of Media and Public Affairs Director Frank Sesno and GWU President Steven Knapp pose for a photograph before the start of an interview, at George Washington University, Monday, Oct. 5, 2009, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Former White House Correspondent Frank Sesno moderates Critical Conversations: “You’re responsible for the safety of your teachers and the students”
Former White House Correspondent Frank Sesno will be moderating the first of the Critical Conversations series, taking place March 18, between former governors Jennifer Granholm and Mike Huckabee. He lists the most relevant of the list of topics that will be addressed in the debate, like gun control and immigration.