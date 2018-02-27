× Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas breaks down what you need to know about your property tax bill

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joins Justin to talk about her career in Cook County government, how the landscape of her job has changed, what she’s learned about Chicago from being in the treasurer’s office, the importance of going into communities to understand them better, the challenge of finding employees who share her vision, how the Cook County Treasurer website has improved and become more efficient and what you need to know about your property tax bill that is due March 1st.

