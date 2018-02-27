× City Club of Chicago: Chicago Urban League President and CEO Shari Runner

February 27, 2018

A Radical Perspective: Equity in a World-Class City – Shari Runner – Chicago Urban League

Shari Runner

Shari Runner is the President and CEO of the Chicago Urban League, where she leads the strategic planning, development, programming, and community outreach for the organization. Established in 1916, the Chicago Urban League works for economic, educational, and social progress for African Americans and promotes strong sustainable communities through advocacy, collaboration, and innovation. A native of Chicago, Runner has long been an active part of the city’s civic and cultural life.

Runner began her tenure with the Chicago Urban League in 2010 as Senior Vice President for Strategy and Community Development. In this role she oversaw operations in all programmatic areas, and worked with the president and CEO to increase financial support to the Urban League and to establish short- and long-term strategic objectives.

Runner began her career in finance and trading with the First National Bank of Chicago. As a Vice President she traded foreign exchange, and traveled nationally and across the world marketing banking services. She later worked for ABN/AMRO Bank, where she led the overnight trading and EMS currency desks. With more than 25 years in operations and financial management, she has also worked as an entrepreneur, management consultant, and community advocate.

Her civic leadership includes serving on the boards of directors of Urban Gateways and the Bright Promises Foundation. She has been actively involved with the Museum of Science and Industry’s Black Creativity program since 2000, serving as the program’s Executive Chair from 2010 through 2012.

Runner received her bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University and her MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.