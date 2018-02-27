× Chicago artist you should know: Cam O’bi

Grammy Award winner and tremendous Chicago producer Cam O’bi joins Justin to talk about his great career, when he started making beats, why he decided to move to Chicago, coming from Las Vegas and being homeless when he first arrived in the city, his effort to continue to push boundaries, the importance of improvisation to his creative process, producing for some of the top artists in music including Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Noname and SZA, how he is able to get music in front of other artists, why he decided to put out a solo record rather than staying behind the scenes, his latest single, “TenderHeaded” and his highly anticipated forthcoming record, “Grown Ass Kid.”

