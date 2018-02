× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.27.18: Being a mom is hard work

Today’s guests include CNET’s Bridget Carey, Dr. Douglas R. McCoy, and Julie Smolyansky. Bill and Wendy talk about the benefits of joining AARP, Ivanka Trump, Apple’s next big idea, gun control, the Chicago Jewish Film Festival, and much more.

