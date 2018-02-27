AFSCME Council 31 Director Roberta Lynch on Janus v. AFSCME: “Mr. Janus is somewhat misleading people”

Danica Alink, of McLean, Va., center, and Beth Feeley, of Wilmette, Illi., right, say the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of a rally supporting Mark Janus, outside of the Supreme Court, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Washington. The Supreme Court takes up a challenge in a case that could deal a painful financial blow to organized labor. The court is considering a challenge to an Illinois law that allows unions representing government employees to collect fees from workers who choose not to join.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch responds to yesterday’s interview with union worker Mark Janus’s attorney on his Supreme Court case, Janus v. AFSCME 31. She argues why union fees are fair, including benefits and safety on the job.