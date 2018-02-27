× A Little Wine and Whiskey (Danenberger and Whiskey Acres that is…), Missouri Scandal, The Bourbon Upstairs Opens in Wicker Park and A Look Back At Comedian Mitch Hedberg | Full Show (Feb 26th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez (Feb 26th)! Susan Danenberger (Danenberger Family Vineyards) and Nick Nagele (Whiskey Acres) ride side car and share their expertise on all things spirits and vineyards with our listeners. Then, to keep with the theme we welcome the team from the new Chicago hot-spot, “The Bourbon Upstairs” which is an exciting new music venue/bar opening in Wicker Park. To tell us more about it, Jun Lin (Owner) and Terry Francois (General Manager) jump on air to give us the low down. And we wouldn’t be done without a taste of controversy, so to fill us in on the scandal happening in Missouri with their governor – Attorney and radio host, Jay Kanzler joins us by phone. We also take on a scene from the popular movie Sideways for an impromptu game of “What’s That From”. And finally, the great comedian, Mitch Hedberg would have been celebrating his 50th birthday today. Patti Vasquez recalls memories when she would perform with him and looks back on his legacy.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires: TWITTER