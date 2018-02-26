× “With Julia Azari” Episode 52, July 27, 2017

Does John McCain want to introduce Americans to The Undertaker? Related, John McCain wanted to introduce bin Laden to The Undertaker in 2008.

Who wants to talk politics with the Boy Scouts?

The trans ban is about the wall. Related, Jericho has returned.

Trump has finally found his Paul Heyman in Anthony Scaramucci.

An interview with Five Thirty Eight’s Julia Azari.

