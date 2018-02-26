× “With Ben Kissel” Episode 51, July 21, 2017

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

Remember when John McCain wanted to introduce Osama bin Laden to The Undertaker?

Are pre-pardons possible?

Will Rusev turn face/American?

John Cena summons 9/11 to get heat so we play Stephanie McMahon’s infamous statement after 9/11.

An interview with Last Podcast on the Left’s, Abe Lincoln’s Top Hat’s and candidate for Brooklyn Borough President Ben Kissel.

