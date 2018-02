× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/26/18: Touching Up The Nail Industry, Unpaid Internship, & ChangEd

The self-care industry has been around for a very long time. Suzanne Muchin filled in for Steve on the day and kicked things off with Ale Breuer who is looking to touch up the nail care industry with Ezza Nails, Arthur Muchin shared some perspective about unpaid internships, and Dan Stelmach & Nick Sky shared their experience closing a deal on ABC’s Shark Tank.