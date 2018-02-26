× Will Illinois sell cannabis online?

It’s time to get serious about smoking weed. Sounds funny, doesn’t it? Obviously it’s only a matter of time before Illinois goes full-blown reefer madness. Legalization, baby.

That’s why Scott Kitun and co-host, GoCivic Managing Director and community organizer Beth Bond, needed to “spark up” with knowledge. Jane Technologies Co-founder and iheartjane.com CEO Socrates Rosenfield jumps in to discuss the blooming industry of legal cannabis and how Illinois can see a major economic boon from “satan’s cabbage.”

Get more innovators at Technori.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.