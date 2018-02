× What is Organic Clothing?

CEO and Founder of Art and Eden, Susan Correa breaks down how she got into Organic Fashion.

Check out Art and Eden clothing at: Artandeden.com

Follow Art and Eden on Facebook at: Facebook.com/ArtandEden

Like Art and Eden on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Artandeden

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine