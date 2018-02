× Vegan recipes for Lent with David Tamarkin from Epicurious

David Tamarkin from Epicurious.com joins Dean on FoodTime to discuss some delicious vegan recipes for those who are skipping meat on Fridays or giving up meat all together.

Recipes include a 3-ingredient sweet potato casserole with maple pecans, Veggie burgers with zucchini and corn and so much more. You can find Epicurious’ expertly curated list of vegan recipes here.