This Week in Theater: The cast of "Cabaret" at the Paramount Theatre

On this edition of “This Week in Theater”, Dean welcomes the cast of “Cabaret” from the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Kelly Felthous (Sally Bowles), sings the classic title song made famous by Liza Minnelli and Joseph Anthony Byrd (The Emcee) sings the song “Money” with help from the “Cabaret” ensemble.

Regular performances run through March 18: Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday at 7 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Single tickets are $36 to $64. For tickets, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and two hours prior to evening performances.