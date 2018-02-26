× The Opening Bell 2/26/18: Reshaping The Short Term Loan Industry

The pay day loan industry is a massive market serving a large portion of the country, but there has long been a stigma attached, but Braviant Holdings is fighting that off from operating from a pace of integrity from day one. Steve chatted with Braviant Holdings CEO, Stephanie Klein, to discuss their approach to the simple side of the finance world. Mike Quincy (Automotive Specialist at Consumer Reports) then shared the details of some of the highest rated cars that will be driving off the lot this year with the 2018 Automotive Top Picks on the Manufacturers Report Card.