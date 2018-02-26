OTL host Mike Stephen III's son Mike Stephen IV is impressed with the goat roaming The Farmessori grounds of the Near North Montessori School.
The Markets 2/24/18: Wall Street still active but slowing down after weeks of volatility
Orion opens the show with a closer look at another active week on Wall Street. Later, Max sits down Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services. Finally, Orion closes the show with a trademark breakdown of Agribusiness.