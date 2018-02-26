× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.26.18: Ivanka on Trump accusers, Janus v. AFSCME, White Sox, arming teachers

This Monday on the John Williams Show starts off with Olympics highlights and your favorite Olympics sports. Then, John dissects the answers Ivanka Trump gave the Today Show when they asked her for her stance on Trump’s accusers and arming teachers. Illinois Child Support worker Mark Janus opened a case with the Supreme Court against union fees, and his attorney, Jacob Huebert explains Janus’s argument here. Plus, Kevin Powell checks in with John upon return from Spring Training where the White Sox began its season. Finally, John wants to get your opinions on arming teachers, after Trump’s assertion of that solution to such shootings as that in Parkland, Florida.