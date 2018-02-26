× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-26-18

We have an amazing show to get your week started! On tonight’s episode of The Download, NASA mechanical engineer Kobie Boykins explains his work designing the solar arrays that power the Mars exploration rovers, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy break down all of the national political stories making news this week, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris discusses her book, “The Deepest Well: Healing the Long‑Term Effects of Childhood Adversity,” chef Cleetus Friedman tells us about his new job at The Lakefront Restaurant, Justin recaps his whirlwind weekend in Jamaica and we end the show in Studio 435 with some terrific live music courtesy of the great local band Lucille Furs!

The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio