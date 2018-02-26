The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/26/18): Lauren Cohn talks about working with Kasso and Gov. Rauner’s chocolate milk habit

Jeff Carlin, Lauren Cohn, and John Kass tape the Chicago Way (JCarlin/WGN)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Ep. 94(02/26/18): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin host a reunion of sorts with their former broadcast partner to talk about life in the media, Gov. Bruce Rauner’s chocolate milk situation, and news of the week. Plus, Kasso and Carlin dissect the reactions to the tragedy in Parkland from the left and right.

