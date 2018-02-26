× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.26.18: Closing Ceremonies

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games are officially over, with the closing ceremony bringing down the curtain on PyeongChang’s turn in the global spotlight. Today we checked in with our listener Jim to tell us about Paul Anderson the strongest man in the world in 1956. They met during his school days in Dakota, Georgia.

Find out why women have a more difficult time than men when it comes to losing weight. Doc Most covers a new study ‘The Key to Weight Loss Is Diet Quality, Not Quantity’ He also talks about how peanut allergy’s could be a thing of the past.

Should arming teachers be discussed? Ryan Nobles from CNN checked in from New York today for an update on the Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel role. Protecting their citizens failed in various levels from local all the way to the White House. The questions is: What to do about new laws.

Dr. Zaher Sahloul with MedGlobal- Event March 1st for Syrian refugees

Patti Vasquez talks about the dilemma her son has on being accepted to a high school.

Steve Dale brings Emily Klehm of South Suburban Humane. They brought 7 year old Jersey looking for a new home. She is good with dog, cats and people.