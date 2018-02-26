× Sports Central, 02.26.18: NHL Trade Deadline

Adam Hoge is joined in-studio for the entire hour by WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell. Kevin is back from Arizona where spent time at the Spring Training Facilities for both the Cubs and the White Sox. Adam and Kevin talk to Scott King about the Blackhawks trading Ryan Hartman what to expect from the team down the stretch. Scott writes the Chelsea Blogger blog and co-hosts the Blackhawks Crazy podcast. Later on, the guys go through some buried headlines.

