Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday Presents: WT Newton’s “Americana on the front porch” sound

Posted 8:20 PM, February 26, 2018, by , Updated at 10:55AM, February 28, 2018

WT Newton performs for Roe Conn's LIVE Music Friday (JCarlin/WGN)

Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday for February 23rd, 2018:
WT Newton is a musician, farmer, and woodworker joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with his “Americana on the front porch” sound. Newton, along with Jason Loveall on fiddle, perform songs from the forthcoming “This Dying American Sound.”

