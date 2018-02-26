× Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday Presents: WT Newton’s “Americana on the front porch” sound

Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday for February 23rd, 2018:

WT Newton is a musician, farmer, and woodworker joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with his “Americana on the front porch” sound. Newton, along with Jason Loveall on fiddle, perform songs from the forthcoming “This Dying American Sound.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3471160/3471160_2018-02-23-201900.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

