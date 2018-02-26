× Roe Conn Full Show (2/26/18): Red light cameras may be breaking federal law, Tom Skilling hints at the return of snow, and more

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, February 28th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at a plan by Chicago to expand O’Hare Airport’s square footage by 72%, Washington Post’s Amber Phillips breaks down the Dem memo on Russian hacking, Tom Skilling sees May like weather in the forecast, Violeta’s birthday shenanigans are investigated, the Top Five@5 features infamous author Michael Wolff having trouble with his earpiece, ABC7’s Jason Knowles investigates how suburban red light cameras aren’t following federal guidelines, and The National Hellenic museum explores the “Trial of Megacles.”

