× Political analyst Dave Lundy: “If you put 700,000 weapons into our classrooms with people who are not emotionally equipped or trained to do that, you are going to have dead kids”

It’s Touché time! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to argue and debate the top political stories making news this week including President Trump hosting a meeting on gun control and the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 election.

