Noted pet expert Steve Dale: Here’s what’s going on at the Animal Welfare League

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, noted pet expert Steve Dale! Bill and Wendy bring up the question: do our pets really “love” us, as we understand it? Steve explains why he believes so. They also talk about how to deal pet separation anxiety, the stigma against Pitbulls, and much more. Steve also clears the air about what’s going on at the Animal Welfare League of Chicago Ridge and Chicago.

