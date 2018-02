× Nick’s Dad’s 200th Joke!

Every week Nick Digilio’s dad starts your week with a laugh and, on this Monday morning, he told his 200th joke!

In honor Nick plays some previous entries as well as a very special introduction for this week’s milestone from one of WGN Radio’s very own.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)