NASA's Mars Exploration Rover (MER) scientists gather to pay tribute to the Mars rover Spirit Tuesday, July 19, 2011, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. From left are project manager and space craft mission director Pete Theisinger, staff mechanical engineer Kobie Boykins, and flight system engineer Daniel Limonadi. NASA's Mars rover Spirit operated on the surface for six years. In May, NASA declared Spirit dead after it had not responded to commands for more than a year. (AP Photo /Damian Dovarganes)
NASA engineer Kobie Boykins: “We’ve learned more about Mars in the last 15 years than we knew about Mars ever”
NASA Mechanical Engineer Kobie Boykins joins Justin to talk about his career, his involvement with the Mars Rover program, how his work has evolved over the years, the history of the program and the incredible amount of engineering that goes into the work, how he is able to learn something new from each Mars Rover mission, the way the public has responded to each mission, the emotion that is attached to each rover and his upcoming event, “Exploring Mars,” at the MAC on Sunday, April 29th.
