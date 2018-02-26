× NASA engineer Kobie Boykins: “We’ve learned more about Mars in the last 15 years than we knew about Mars ever”

NASA Mechanical Engineer Kobie Boykins joins Justin to talk about his career, his involvement with the Mars Rover program, how his work has evolved over the years, the history of the program and the incredible amount of engineering that goes into the work, how he is able to learn something new from each Mars Rover mission, the way the public has responded to each mission, the emotion that is attached to each rover and his upcoming event, “Exploring Mars,” at the MAC on Sunday, April 29th.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio